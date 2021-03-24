MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police helped reunite a 15-year-old deaf dog with its owner early Wednesday morning after they found the animal in the back of a stolen car.
According to police spokesperson John Elder, around 3:40 a.m., an officer near Monroe Street and Lowry Avenue in northeast Minneapolis saw a vehicle “quickly pull into a parking lot when they noticed the squad car.”
The officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and found it was stolen.
The officer took the driver into custody and found the dog “cowering in the back seat,” Elder said.
After searching through social media, police found pictures of the dog on a Facebook page for lost dogs in Minneapolis. They contacted the owner and reunited the two.
Elder said the dog is believed to have been stolen and was separated from its owner for a couple of days.
“It was a great experience for the resident and an equally great experience for the officers,” Elder said. “They said just their feeling when they were able to link it together and go, ‘Here’s where the dog belongs,’ it was a great day.”
