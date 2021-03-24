(CBS Local)- CBS Sports announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to a deal with IMG that makes Paramount+ the exclusive English-language home in the United States of qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 for the CONCACAF region, which includes the United States and Mexico men’s national teams. The deal includes six away matches for both of those teams as well as media rights to all of the other matches played in the region.

Under the terms of the deal, 79 games will stream live on Paramount+ with CBS Sports having the ability to air select matches on linear platforms.

The first round of qualifying matches begin tonight involving teams ranked 6-35 in the FIFA rankings. Matches scheduled for tonight on Paramount+ feature the Dominican Republic taking on Dominica at 7:05 p.m. ET and Guatemala going up against Cuba at 8:05 p.m. ET.

The top five ranked CONCACAF teams: Mexico, United States, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Honduras will join in the qualifying action in the third round of qualifying.

“We’re excited to make Paramount+ the home of Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers and look forward to bringing these intense and competitive national team competitions to fans,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital in a statement. “With the addition of these qualifiers, Paramount+ will be the destination for a diverse and passionate fanbase eager to cheer for their national teams on the road to the FIFA World Cup.”

The first round of qualifying sees those teams ranked 6-35 drawn into six groups of five playing single round-robin matches with group winners moving to the next round. Those matches begin tonight and also play out in June. In the second round, the six group winners play a two-leg home and away series with the three winners of those moving on to the final round to join the top five teams in the region.

In September, October and November of this year and January and March of 2022, the third round of qualifying will play out in home and away matches with the top three teams in the region qualifying for the World Cup in 2022. The fourth place team in the region plays in inter-confederation playoffs for the chance to earn a spot in the World Cup. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held from November 21 through December 18 of 2022.

Below is the full schedule of qualifying matches on Paramount+ this month.