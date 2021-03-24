MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in New Hope say a juvenile suspect is in custody after a robbery and car theft Wednesday afternoon.
According to the New Hope Police Department, just before 4 p.m. on the 9400 block of Northwood Parkway, multiple suspects “forcibly removed elderly victims from their vehicle, stole items off their person, and fled in the stolen vehicle through neighboring jurisdictions.”
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hope Police Department at 763-398-1229.
