MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say a woman is in custody after a traffic stop this week turned up nearly $40,000 worth of methamphetamine.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a Dodge Durango on Sunday in Edgewater, Wisconsin, as part of a drug investigation in the area.
The Durango’s driver, a 40-year-old woman From Birchwood, Wisconsin, was arrested. She is being held in the county jail on a $50,000 cash bond pending charges of drug possession and intent to make/distribute.
Investigators say a search of the Durango produced 3.3 grams of magic mushrooms, 4.1 grams of THC/marijuana, and 394 grams of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of $39,000.
