MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Edina police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old man.
According to police, Jackie Rahm Little was last heard from by family members via phone on Friday, March 19. Efforts to reach Little have been unsuccessful.
Little is described as 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds with a thick beard.
“He is believed to be driving a black 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Minnesota license plate MGE 671,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Edina police at 952-826-1600.
