MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — Health officials report dozens of fully-vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota, a development that wasn’t unexpected.
The state has identified 89 coronavirus infections in people who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said the fraction of fully vaccinated people who still contract infections was expected.
Clinical trials suggested the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95% effective. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is said to be about 66% effective. Doctors say even those who required hospitalization after being vaccinated had milder symptoms.
As of the latest data from March 23, the state is approaching 1.5 million people who have received at least one vaccine dose — over 26% of the state’s population. Over 878,000 people have completed their vaccine series — nearly 16% of the state’s population.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
