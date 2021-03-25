MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota tribes will be receiving over $13 million in national funding to help carry out affordable housing activities during the pandemic.
On Thursday, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge announced $450 million in Indian Housing Block Grants (IHBG) to tribes across the country; $13.1 million will go to 10 tribes in Minnesota.
Fudge says the funding is part of a “historic investment” to provide COVID-19 relief to the nation’s Native American communities.
"With the enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, President Biden is making a clear statement that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring equitable access to communities hardest hit by the pandemic," said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. "HUD understands the significance of our responsibility to serve American Indian and Alaska Native families, and the Department is dedicated to working in a government-to-government manner with Tribes to quickly bring much-needed relief to Tribal communities."
Allocated amounts for 10 Minnesota tribes:
IHBG grants primarily benefit low-income Native American and Alaska Native families.
