MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was killed and a child injured Wednesday evening when a car veered off a highway in northern Minnesota and rolled into a ditch.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the single-car crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 25 in Morrison County, about 25 miles south of Brainerd.
A Nissan Rogue SUV traveling south on the highway veered left off the highway, rolled and landed in a ditch.
Killed was 41-year-old Cindy Ann Meyer, of Pierz. She was driving the SUV. Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt.
Injured in the crash was an 8-year-old boy. The child was brought to St Gabriel Hospital in Little Falls for treatment. Investigators say he was wearing a seat belt.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
