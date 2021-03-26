MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police say its officers assisted in arresting an armed carjacking suspect Friday.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the police department announced the arrest, saying it occurred in the area of Interstate 494 and West Bush Lake Road.
“We appreciate all the help from other agencies on this and the area is safe at this time,” police said.
"We appreciate all the help from other agencies on this and the area is safe at this time," police said.
— Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) March 26, 2021
This is developing, so check back for more.
