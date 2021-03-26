MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old Minneapolis woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 5-month-old child last October. She’s accused of being intoxicated when she fell asleep with the victim, who is her godchild.

Leann Farkarlun faces second-degree manslaughter in connection to the Oct. 31, 2020 incident, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint, Farkarlun was caring for the victim while the victim’s mother was out of town. After returning home late at night after going out with friends, Farkarlun told police she chose to sleep in the same bed as the victim. When she later got up to use the bathroom, the victim was unresponsive.

Farkarlun asked a family member to call 911 and attempt CPR, but the victim did not regain consciousness. Emergency responders arrived and took the victim to the hospital, where the victim was pronounced deceased.

The complaint said that Farkarlun admitted to consuming alcohol the night before, and appeared intoxicated to officers. A blood test taken at 10:50 a.m. showed Farkarlun’s blood alcohol content at .142.

“An autopsy was performed. The medical examiner’s preliminary findings did not find any disease or injury that led to Victim’s death. The ME further indicated that there is nothing in his findings that is inconsistent with co-sleeping being the cause of death,” the complaint said.

Farkarlun, who is not in custody, could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine if convicted.