MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rev. Al Sharpton and the family of George Floyd are leading a prayer vigil and rally Sunday night before the start of the Derek Chauvin trial Monday morning.

The event will take place at the Greater Friendship Missionary Church on the 2600 block of East 38th street in Minneapolis.

The vigil will be hosted by local pastor, Rev. Dr. Billy Russell, and will also be attended by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Floyd’s family.

The rally has been promoted on social media by the nonprofit organization, The National Action Network which was founded by the well-known civil rights activist, Sharpton.

In a recent Facebook post, Sharpton’s organization urged communities to show support for the Floyd Family.

“We must continue to stand with the Floyd family in the pursuit of justice and accountability in the name of #GeorgeFloyd,” said the post.

Earlier this week, the jury selection in the case was finalized, following 11 days of questioning. Opening statements in the Chauvin trial are slated for Monday.

The Derek Chauvin trial is the biggest criminal case in Minnesota history and testimony is expected to last two to four weeks.

