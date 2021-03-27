Derek Chauvin TrialHow To Watch The 'Biggest Case In Minnesota History'
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Dog Rescue, Secondhand Hounds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A dog with an arrow lodged between his eyes is on his way to recovery after surgery at the University of Minnesota.

Secondhand Hounds says the dog, Eros, was found in Kentucky, running around with the arrow in his head.

He was transported to Minnesota on March 19 and spent the weekend at the university, where the arrow was removed. He was picked up by his foster parents on Monday.

Credit: Secondhand Hounds/Eros_journey

To follow along Eros’ journey, you can click here. Some of the images are graphic.