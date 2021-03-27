MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A dog with an arrow lodged between his eyes is on his way to recovery after surgery at the University of Minnesota.
Secondhand Hounds says the dog, Eros, was found in Kentucky, running around with the arrow in his head.
He was transported to Minnesota on March 19 and spent the weekend at the university, where the arrow was removed. He was picked up by his foster parents on Monday.
To follow along Eros’ journey, you can click here. Some of the images are graphic.
More On WCCO.com:
- Centennial H.S. Students Plan Walkout After Student Receives Anti-Asian Texts
- How Will You Find A Shot? Tips From Minnesota's COVID Vaccine Hunters
- Surfer Hailed As Hero After Saving Man, Dog In Lake Superior
- 'Just Very Disturbing': Investigation Reveals Harrowing Details Of Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm's Murder