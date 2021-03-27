MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground on Saturday morning. Here are links to what they discussed:
Extraordinary Women at Minnesota History Center
Ready For The Storm: #SafePlaceSelfie Day is April 7th!
More On WCCO.com:
- Centennial H.S. Students Plan Walkout After Student Receives Anti-Asian Texts
- How Will You Find A Shot? Tips From Minnesota's COVID Vaccine Hunters
- Surfer Hailed As Hero After Saving Man, Dog In Lake Superior
- 'Just Very Disturbing': Investigation Reveals Harrowing Details Of Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm's Murder