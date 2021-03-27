Derek Chauvin TrialHow To Watch The 'Biggest Case In Minnesota History'
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Jennifer Mayerle, Links, Mike Augustyniak, Saturday Morning Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground on Saturday morning. Here are links to what they discussed:

AxeBridge Wine Co.

Extraordinary Women at Minnesota History Center

 Ready For The Storm: #SafePlaceSelfie Day is April 7th!