MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for counties across Minnesota starting Monday.
The warning applies to the following counties: Becker, Beltrami, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake Of The Woods, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Meeker, Morrison, Murray, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Roseau, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine.
Residents are advised not to burn anything outside, and to check any recent burns to confirm the fire is out.
The warning goes into effect Monday and will expire at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
