MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day before opening statements are set to begin in the trial of the ex-Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, community members are rallying in downtown Minneapolis.
The “All Eyez On Justice” rally began at the Hennepin County Government Center, where Derek Chauvin’s trial will take place. WCCO’s David Schuman reported the group marched from the government center to U.S. Bank Stadium.
At points, both cars and marchers blocked the light rail tracks, pausing service temporarily.
The protest is now crowding up against the fencing at the Government Center chanting at the National Guard inside and yelling “Say his name!” pic.twitter.com/sThaAiqUKV
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) March 28, 2021
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. He has pleaded not guilty.
RELATED: How To Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial, ‘The Biggest Case In Minnesota History’
Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being arrested outside a south Minneapolis convenience store. Bystander video of the arrest showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he lay prone, handcuffed and repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe.
The bystander video was viewed widely online, sparking days of unrest in the Twin Cities and a national reckoning on racial inequality.
Three other former Minneapolis police officers are charged in Floyd’s death. They are slated to stand trial for aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in August.
More On WCCO.com:
- 16- & 17-Year-Olds Can Only Get Pfizer, So One Mother Drove 18 Hours To Get Daughter Her Shot
- Last Embers In Minnesota To Close On Sunday
- Lakeville Police Investigate Violent Saturday Morning Assault At East Lake Community Park
- Chanhassen Dinner Theater Scraps ‘Cinderella’ Plans Because Cast Wasn’t Diverse