Derek Chauvin TrialDarnella Frazier, Teen Who Recorded Viral Video Of George Floyd's Arrest, Testifies
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, White Bear Township News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old White Bear Township girl is missing, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Arianna Rooney has gone missing before, but authorities say this is the first time she’s disappeared and hasn’t contacted family and friends.

Arianna Rooney (credit: Ramsey Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Rooney stands 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt with roses on it, and green pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 651-266-7320, or call 911.