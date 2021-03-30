MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old White Bear Township girl is missing, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
Arianna Rooney has gone missing before, but authorities say this is the first time she’s disappeared and hasn’t contacted family and friends.
Rooney stands 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt with roses on it, and green pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 651-266-7320, or call 911.
More On WCCO.com:
- Read The Latest Headlines In The Derek Chauvin Trial
- Pandemic Pettiness: Sacramento Neighbor Receives ‘Shock Collar’ in Anonymous Amazon Delivery
- GOP State Rep. Jeremy Munson Proposes Some Minnesota Counties Secede To South Dakota
- Why Are There No Houses To Buy?
- Chris O’Donnell On The Twelfth Season Finale Of ‘NCIS: LA’: ‘Leaving The Fans With Some Good Feelings, They’ll Be Pleased’