MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expanded to those 16 years of age and older, Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 12 more deaths and 1,660 additional cases of the virus. Meanwhile, the state’s positivity rate is in the “caution” status.
The state is approaching 520,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with nearly 500,000 patients who contracted the virus no longer needing to quarantine themselves. Deaths have totaled 6,848, with 4,276 of the deaths occurring in long-term care and assisted living situations.READ MORE: Wis. Supreme Court Strikes Down Mask Mandate, Says Gov. Evers Exceeded Authority
Nearly 40% of Minnesotans 16 years of age and older have received at least one vaccine dose. That’s over 1.6 million people in the state. Over 81% of seniors have received at least one vaccine dose.READ MORE: Wisconsin To Open COVID Vaccinations To General Public Next Week
Although vaccinations are ramping up, concern for the surging variant cases is growing and health officials are urging vigilance. The state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate has been increasing, and as of the latest data from March 22, it is at 5.3%, putting the state in the “caution” status.MORE NEWS: Gov. Tim Walz, Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty Get COVID Vaccine In Bipartisan Show Of Force
Testing, especially in areas of outbreaks, is continuing to be encouraged. Over 3.6 million people have been tested in the state in total, with over 20,000 tests being completed in the last 24 hours.
