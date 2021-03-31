Derek Chauvin TrialTestimony To Continue Wednesday With Firefighter Who Tried To Help George Floyd
Filed Under:Easter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just a few days left to finish your Easter Shopping. What’s an easter basket without your favorite candy?

A new survey shows Reese’s peanut butter eggs are the most popular. Jelly beans came in a close second, followed by Cadbury eggs and chocolate bunnies.

At the bottom? Those controversial Peeps.

In all, 77% of people plan to spend up to 50-bucks on easter candy this year