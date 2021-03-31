MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old Twin Cities man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for distributing child pornography.
Alexzander Michael Carneal, of Plymouth, pleaded guilty in November to one count of distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In U.S. District Court on Tuesday, a judge sentenced Carneal to 151 months in prison and 20 years of supervised release.
Investigators say that Carneal used GigaTribe, a peer-to-peer file sharing network, to acquire and trade “diaper erotica” and other explicit content involving minors. In the spring of 2019, Carneal exchanged messages with an undercover federal agent on several occasions.
In one of those exchanges, Carneal stated that he had a large collection of child porn, which he made available for distribution.
