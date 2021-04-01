MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, seating capacities are expanding at popular Minnesota venues.
The state’s updated guidance for both indoor and outdoor venue capacity go into effect on Thursday.
Seated indoor venues like Xcel Energy Center have been close to empty for over a year. The Minnesota Wild have recently had a couple hundred fans inside, though they were family and friends of players. Last week, 250 fans were allowed inside for hockey games.
But Thursday is the first day for Minnesotans to go back inside and watch live sports again.
The Xcel Energy Center can have up to 3,000 people, or 15% of the occupancy limit above 500.
Seated outdoor venues like Target Field get more leeway. The stadium has a maximum capacity of 10,000 people, but other outdoor venues can operate with 15% over the occupancy limit above 500.
Fans for next week’s Twins’ home opener are still required to wear a mask, and they must be socially distanced.