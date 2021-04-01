MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota now has eight permanent community vaccination sites.
On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that the state's COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program is expanding with a large-scale site now at Inwood Oaks in Oakdale.
“Across the state, we continue to build an expansive network to bring vaccines directly to Minnesotans in their communities. Our Community Vaccine Program remains a key component of this life-saving network,” Walz said. “The Community Vaccination sites are getting shots into arms safely and efficiently, and this new location will help us reach more Minnesotans 16 years and up.”
The Oakdale site joins other permanent vaccination sites in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, St. Paul, St. Cloud and Mankato.
“The Community Vaccine Program site in Oakdale will help us get shots to more folks, from 16-year-olds to older Minnesotans,” Lt. Gob. Peggy Flanagan said. “Minnesota providers are working around the clock to get shots to all eligible populations, and we’re excited to stand up yet another opportunity to help make that possible.”
State officials say the Pfizer vaccine will be the initial vaccine used in Oakdale. This vaccine is currently approved for those 16 years of age and older. Clinical tests are underway for Pfizer and Moderna for children as young as 12.
Minnesotans who still need vaccination are being advised to sign up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector for notifications on nearby vaccine opportunities.