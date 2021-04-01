MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The trial of Derek Chauvin is set to enter its fourth day of testimony Thursday, a day after a trove of police body-camera footage of George Floyd’s arrest and takedown was shown to jurors.

Court is scheduled to resume around 9:30 a.m. WCCO-TV will have full gavel-to-gavel coverage on CBSN Minnesota. While it’s unclear who will testify, defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, expects that there will be more police body-camera footage, or discussion of it, followed by testimony of Minneapolis police officers. “Perhaps the chief of police himself,” he said.

On Wednesday, jurors saw several surveillance and body-worn camera videos of Floyd’s arrest on May 25 and the events leading up to it. On the recordings, Floyd can be heard crying “I’m sorry, I’m sorry” as officers attempt to push him into a squad car. When they eventually give up, Floyd is taken to the ground, where Chauvin kneels over his neck while two other officers hold his waist and legs. One other former officer, Thomas Lane, asks if Floyd should be rolled onto his side before later wondering if he’s passing out.

At one point, the video captured Chauvin’s explanation for why he knelt on Floyd’s neck. “We gotta control this guy cuz he’s a sizeable guy, and it looks like he’s probably on something,” Chauvin said, addressing Charles McMillian, a bystander who urged Floyd to get into the squad car, saying: “You can’t win! You can’t win!”

McMillian wept on the witness stand as he watched the body-worn camera video. He was one of six people to testify Wednesday, marking yet another day when jurors heard from bystanders, who expressed anger, sadness and remorse over Floyd’s death. During the morning session, the court took a long break after a female juror said she wasn’t feeling well. Later, she told the judge that she hasn’t been able to sleep at night. Still, she continued hearing testimony.

One of the witnesses Wednesday was the teenage cashier at Cup Foods to whom Floyd handed a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Christopher Martin said he spoke with Floyd that evening about what sports he played, saying the tall, muscular man in a tank top seemed friendly but also high, as his answers to questions were delayed. Martin said that he told his manager he’d cover the $20 himself, but the manager sent him to go talk with Floyd after he left the store.

Martin and his co-workers twice tried to settle the matter with Floyd, who was in an SUV across the street with two other people, before his manager had a worker call police. After Floyd was loaded into an ambulance, Martin said he felt disbelief and guilt. “If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided,” he said.

Chauvin is facing charges a second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. They are scheduled to stand trial in August.