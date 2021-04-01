MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As many celebrate Easter and Passover this week, it’s a chance for pollsters to take a pulse of religion in the United States.

For the first time ever, Gallup found fewer than half of Americans say they belong to a house of worship, whether that be a synagogue, mosque or church. That’s down more than 20 points from just 20 years ago.

So what’s happening? And what’s not? WCCO spoke with Rev. Edrin Williams of Sanctuary Covenant Church in Minneapolis.

“Sanctuary is an 18-year-old urban, multi-ethnic church,” Williams said. “We have a strong social justice sort of bent towards us,” he said.

Hundreds perhaps showed up after the death of George Floyd, and stayed.

“They’re constantly asking, ‘When are you guys reopening? Because we want this to be our church.’ So that’s a good problem to have,” Williams said.

And it’s bucking the trend. Twenty-six-percent of Americans say they’re atheist, agnostic or nothing in particular. That’s up from 16% in 2007.

Professor Penny Edgell studies religion and non-religion at the University of Minnesota. She says since 2017, some who were only moderately religious or more liberal moved away.

“People come to associate organized religion with political stances that they don’t favor, or just with the idea that, ‘Oh, it’s controversial, it’s politicized,’” Edgell said.

Researchers in the past thought that people who weren’t religious when they were younger would eventually come back to some form of organized religion as older adults.

“It was true for many, many generations in this country,” she said. “It is no longer as true.”

People are marrying later, and having kids later.

“So what that means for a good 10 to 15 years of their adult lives, they haven’t been involved in a religious institution, so they don’t necessarily think to go back,” Edgell said. “Once you yourself start to be less religious, you’re less likely to raise your children to be religious.”

Research has shown mega churches are actually growing, partly because they offer more programming. Multi-ethnic ones are also growing.

“We want to be a church that blesses north Minneapolis, the broader Twin Cities, that’s who we are,” Williams said. “And there are so many people who have been looking for a place like that to get involved.”

Professor Edgell says there are many people who are still religious. She sees these trends are more of a loosening of people’s connections to traditional organizations.