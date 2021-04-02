MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fifth day of testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial is expected to bring more testimony from the ranks of Minneapolis police.

Friday’s session will be short. Judge Peter Cahill says the trial is slightly ahead of schedule and will break around noon, in order to give the jury a break. So far this week, they’ve heard days of emotional testimony and seen a mountain of video footage of George Floyd’s final moments, including the bystander video where Floyd pleaded for air while Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than 9 minutes. On Wednesday morning, one juror asked the judge for a break in the middle of testimony, later explaining she hasn’t been able to sleep at night.

During Friday’s session, more testimony is expected from law enforcement as the state makes it case that Chauvin used excessive force against Floyd, leading to his death. While Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is set to be a witness for the state at some point, it’s unknown if he’ll testify Friday. Meanwhile, the defense is trying to argue that Floyd died of an overdose, not Chauvin’s pinning him down.

The judge is also expected to take up motions at some point Friday on the introduction of additional body camera footage and the matter of Maurice Hall, the man who allegedly sold drugs to Floyd and has invoked the 5th Amendment, fearing he could incriminate himself if he testifies.

On Thursday, David Pleoger, who was Chauvin’s police supervisor, told the court that Chauvin should have stopped pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck on May 25 after he was in handcuffs on the ground outside of Cup Foods. Despite an objection from the defense, the judge allowed Pleoger, who is now retired, to give his opinion, as he had watched the body-worn camera video of the officers involved.

Tamburino described the ruling as “stunning,” and called Pleoger’s testimony on the use of force a “bombshell moment” in the case.

Two Hennepin County paramedics who responded to the scene on 38th and Chicago also testified on Thursday. One of them, Derek Smith, said that when he initially checked Floyd’s pulse as he lay on the ground, he “thought he was dead.” The paramedics described the resuscitation efforts they attempted in the ambulance after driving away from the scene, in part because of the yelling crowd. The other paramedic, Seth Bravinder, testified that Floyd never regained a pulse.

Emotional testimony was heard Thursday morning from Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross. She described her three-year relationship with Floyd, explaining that they both suffered from opioid addiction. She told the court that about two months before his death, Floyd overdosed and was hospitalized for five days.

Under cross-examination, Ross struggled to recall past statements to investigators. She was repeatedly unsure about her past answers about Floyd’s purchase of drugs from Hall, who was in the passenger seat of Floyd’s car and later on the sidewalk when Floyd struggled with police.

After her testimony, Floyd’s family issued a statement concerning Floyd’s opioid addiction. The statement said, in part: “We want to remind the world who witnessed his death on video, that George was walking, talking and breathing just fine before Derek Chauvin held his knee to George’s neck.”

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other former Minneapolis police officer are also charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. They are slated to stand trial in August.