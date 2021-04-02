MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit is announcing a new phase of ridership during the pandemic, which includes expanded rider limits.
Starting Monday, up to 20 passengers will be allowed on 40-foot buses, up to 30 passengers on 60-foot buses and up to 33 passengers on light rail cars.
According to Metro Transit, the capacity limits are being adjusted while “holding firm on COVID precautions” and the limits are supported by the state’s health department.
“Public health officials stress this shift must come with a renewed commitment to mask wearing by all customers who are not exempt from the federal mask requirement. We also ask that you continue to create as much space as possible between yourself and riders you don’t know,” Metro Transit said in a release.
Anyone can learn more about Metro Transit’s COVID response here.
