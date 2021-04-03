MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Wisconsin authorities say the majority of the state is under a high fire danger due to the low humidity and high winds in the weather forecast.
The Department of Natural Resources is asking Wisconsinites to avoid all outdoor burning, including limiting the use of campfires.
Burning is suspended with DNR-issued annual burning permits for debris piles, barrels, and grass or wooded areas. Those outside of the DNR protection area should check with local authorities for burning restrictions.
The DNR says 250 wildfires have been reported in the state so far this year, which have resulted in the burning of over 1,000 acres. On Friday, a wildfire at Menomonee Falls burned nearly 450 acres of marshland.
The counties with very high fire danger include:
Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood.
The counties with high fire dangers are:
Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn.