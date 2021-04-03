MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags at state buildings to fly at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday to honor the victims of Friday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.
On Friday afternoon, two U.S. Capitol police officers were rammed by a car at a barricade at the Constitution Avenue access point to the Capitol. One of the officers, William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran with the Capitol police, died from his injuries. The other officer is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, identified as Noah R. Green, was shot by police and died later at a nearby hospital.
“I know from my time in Congress that the men and women who protect the Capitol are brave, selfless public servants. My prayers are with the Capitol Police today as they mourn another senseless loss of their own and I wish the officer injured a speedy recovery,” Walz said on Friday.
The incident happened almost three months after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The riot resulted in the death of five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.