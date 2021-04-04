MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, Gonzaga and Baylor will clash for the NCAA men’s basketball national championship, and that means Minnesota’s own Jalen Suggs will be front and center.
In the video above, Mike Max talks with Suggs’s parents, Molly Manley and Larry Suggs — before his already-legendary buzzer beater shot to kicked UCLA out of the tournament — about watching him shine.
