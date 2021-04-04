Derek Chauvin TrialMPD's Highest Ranking Officer Calls Knee On George Floyd's Neck 'Totally Unnecessary'
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Mike Max
Filed Under:Jalen Suggs, Local TV, Mike Max, Minneapolis News, Minnesota News, NCAA Basketball Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, Gonzaga and Baylor will clash for the NCAA men’s basketball national championship, and that means Minnesota’s own Jalen Suggs will be front and center.

Molly Manley and Larry Suggs (credit: CBS)

In the video above, Mike Max talks with Suggs’s parents, Molly Manley and Larry Suggs — before his already-legendary buzzer beater shot to kicked UCLA out of the tournament — about watching him shine.

READ MORE: Minnesotans Hail Jalen Suggs March Madness Miracle: ‘To Be Able To Have Something To Brag About Is Definitely Fun’

Mike Max