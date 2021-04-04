Derek Chauvin TrialMPD's Highest Ranking Officer Calls Knee On George Floyd's Neck 'Totally Unnecessary'
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who parked his car right outside the front door of a western Wisconsin sheriff’s office was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of driving under the influence — his eighth such offense.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a state trooper was called to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Department in Siren to check on the driver of a vehicle, which was parked right outside with its doors and hood all opened.

The trooper soon noticed that the driver, a 49-year-old Shell Lake man, appeared intoxicated. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test, and taken to an area hospital for a blood draw.

WCCO does not typically identify criminal suspects until they have been formally charged.