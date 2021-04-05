MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After missing more than six weeks following a knee surgery, D’Angelo Russell will return to the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night, the team announced.
Russell last played Feb. 8 against against the Dallas Mavericks. He missed three games after that before the Wolves announced his surgery would keep him out four to six more weeks.
This season, he’s averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 assists per game. Since the Timberwolves traded for Russell a year ago, the point guard and star center Karl-Anthony Towns have only played in five games together.
As Russell rejoins the lineup, the Wolves also announced Monday that Malik Beasley will miss the next four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.
Beasley is averaging 19.6 points a game this season.
The Timberwolves play the Sacramento Kings at Target Center Monday night.
