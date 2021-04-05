MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in more than a year, thousands of Wild fans will be welcomed back to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Monday night.

WCCO took a look at all of the safety changes made to bring in-person hockey back to “the state of hockey.”

It was March 3, 2020 when Wild fans last saw a game at the X in person. Ever since, the staff here has been working to welcome fans back — and the wait is over Monday at 7 p.m.

Hours before puck drop, you could sense the anticipation inside the 650,000-square-feet arena, essentially quiet since last spring. Still, the signs of all that’s changed are impossible to ignore.

Maria Troje is the Wild’s vice president of sales and service.

“It’s going to be pretty emotional since it’s been over a year since we welcomed fans back,” Troje said. “It will be different on the outside and on the concourses, but I think the hockey they’re going to watch is going to be super exciting.”

Troje walked us through the fan experience, from staying masked, to socially distanced and sanitized. Every step has been considered. Even the men’s room looks different.

“We just want everybody to go to their seats and watch the game, so I think that experience is going to be similar, but there won’t be a lot of congregating on the concourse,” Troje said. “We want everybody to keep their distance.”

In your seat, that means sitting in a pod of two or four people. The other chairs are zip-tied off.

The Wild have worked with the other pro-sports teams in town, and the Minnesota Department of Health, to get on the same page, like contactless concession orders from your phone.

Fans like Keith Landgrebe seem comfortable with the changes

“When I opened the door and came in I couldn’t help but notice all of the lanes, and everything seems very well organized and put together,” Landgrebe said.

He will be back once he’s fully vaccinated in a few weeks to see his favorite team take the ice.

“I was hoping the morning skate was still going on, to hear sticks and pucks and the sound of hockey to get that vibe while I was here,” Landgrebe said. “I can’t wait. Hoping a month from now I’ll get to come to a game.”

The Wild have a new DJ and in-arena hosts to check out as well.