MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/KTVT) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has turned himself into the Dallas County Jail after the NFL player posted a $10,000 bond on a charge of third-degree felony assault.
Gladney was a North Texas football star at TCU before becoming one of last year’s first-round draft picks for the Minnesota Vikings.READ MORE: Vikings Re-Sign Guard Dakota Dozier
The NFL cornerback now faces from two to 10 years in prison if convicted following an incident that happened last Friday.
A 22-year-old woman, who says she was in a relationship with Gladney, told police she got into an altercation with the 24-year-old man while in a vehicle heading to an apartment complex in southeast Dallas.READ MORE: Minnesota Vikings Free Agency Tracker
Sources told KTVT in Dallas-Fort Worth that Gladney became upset over the woman’s text messages and demanded to see her phone.
At one point, sources say the accuser threw her phone out of the window on Elam Road, where Gladney stopped to get it. The accuser then says Gladney begin to strike her.
Then she told detectives they returned to an apartment complex in Dallas where she says Gladney began strangling her, which prevented her from breathing for five seconds. She also said he grabbed her hair while the vehicle was still moving and dragged her across the ground.MORE NEWS: Vikings Bring Back Mackensie Alexander, Add Xavier Woods
The accuser says she was able to break free and get into a vehicle with unknown passengers. Detectives documented bruising on her head, ears and torso. She also reportedly has scratches on her face and neck as well as abrasions on her knees.
