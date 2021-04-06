MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one person is dead in a rollover crash Tuesday night on Interstate 35W in northeast Minneapolis.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the southbound lanes near the Stinson Boulevard exit.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
