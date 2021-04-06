MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened Monday night in St. Paul.
The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Gorman Avenue. A number of callers reported a grass fire near the site of the crash.
First responders found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, crews found the remains of a man who appeared to have been trapped inside the vehicle.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the man’s identity, and investigators continue to work on figuring out what led to the crash.
More On WCCO.com:
- WCCO.com Full Coverage: The Trial Of Derek Chauvin
- Police: 2 Young Adults Dead, 2 Teens Hospitalized After Crash In Burnsville
- Vikings Cornerback Jeff Gladney Surrenders To Police In Texas, Charged With Felony Family Violence Assault
- Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
- Realtors Advise Clients to Ignore ‘Love Letters’ From Would-Be Buyers