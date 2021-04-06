Derek Chauvin TrialLAPD Use Of Force Expert Says Chauvin’s Force Was ‘Excessive’
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened Monday night in St. Paul.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Gorman Avenue. A number of callers reported a grass fire near the site of the crash.

First responders found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, crews found the remains of a man who appeared to have been trapped inside the vehicle.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the man’s identity, and investigators continue to work on figuring out what led to the crash.