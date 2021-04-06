MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday morning, a group of Minnesota clergy members urged lawmakers to pass what they call a “fair share” budget.
They say a budget surplus and federal COVID-19 relief dollars should be used to help families hit hardest by the pandemic, asking lawmakers to make investments in small towns.READ MORE: Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Question School Chief Over COVID Aid
They called on the richest Minnesotans to pay their fair share to help those in need.READ MORE: House DFL Proposes Fifth Tier Income Tax For High Earners, Some Relief For PPP Loans And Jobless Benefits
“We can actually right this system and make it possible for every single family — no matter what ZIP Code they’re in, no matter what they look like, no matter how they pray, no matter what language they speak — to thrive and survive,” Minister JaNaé Bates said.MORE NEWS: Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Victims Of U.S. Capitol Attack
The legislature has seven weeks in the session to finalize a two-year budget. Republicans have said they will not commit to raising taxes of any kind.
