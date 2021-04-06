MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Maple Grove Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a townhome overnight.
Police say they responded to the 6700 block of Vicksburg Lane at about 5 a.m. to investigate a report that someone had been shot.
Investigators say that one person was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury.
The incident remains under investigation, though police do not believe that there’s any risk to the public.
