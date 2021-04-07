A lot of people have automatic payments set up to pay the bills. But do you know everything you’re being charged for?
A new survey by Chase conducted by OnePoll shows 58% of Americans have at least one charge a month on their credit or debit card that’s a mystery.
In all, 55% say they don’t know how much a month they spend on recurring charges.
