MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey ranks Minnesota just outside the top 10 among states with the most COVID-19 restrictions in place.
WalletHub has been ranking states periodically during the pandemic, and just released their newest rankings. They have Minnesota 11th among states with the most COVID-19 restrictions. The District of Columbia, if included, is also above Minnesota and would be ranked second, just behind Vermont.
Other states that rank at the top for having the most restrictions in place are Delaware, Virginia, Washington and New York.
Minnesota’s position on the list is underpinned by the survey’s observation that we’re surrounded by states that are on the other end of the spectrum.
Wisconsin is the 19th least restricted state currently, North Dakota is the 17th, South Dakota is the fourth least restricted, and Iowa actually tops the list as the state with the very fewest restrictions in place due to COVID-19.
Florida, Wyoming and Texas round out the top five states with the fewest restrictions.
WalletHub said their data set “ranges from whether restaurants are open to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings.”
