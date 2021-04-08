MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — FBI Minneapolis officials announced Thursday that a 39-year-old Rochester woman has been arrested in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol early this year.
According to the FBI, the woman was arrested by FBI Minneapolis special agents Thursday morning on charges related to alleged criminal acts committed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Charging documents are expected to be posted soon.
It’s the second arrest in Minnesota connected to the insurrection in Washington, D.C. In March, the first Minnesotan accused of being involved in the insurrection at the Capitol was arrested and charged, 31-year-old Jordan Stotts from Moorhead. He was charged with trespassing.
According to Stotts’ criminal complaint, Stotts told the FBI that he drove down to Washington D.C. alone to attend a rally for then President Donald Trump because he wanted “to make his voice heard and be part of it.”
Stotts then went on to tell the FBI that he entered the U.S. Capitol with part of the crowd from the rally, just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 6. He’ll be prosecuted out of Washington D.C. due to the federal charges.
Five people died during the Jan. 6 riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.
