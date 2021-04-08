Derek Chauvin TrialIn 9th Day Of Testimony, Dr. Martin Tobin Says George Floyd Died Of "Low Level Of Oxygen"
By Heather Brown
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A home opener tradition had to be called off due to weather Thursday.

The Minnesota Twins scrapped plans for a National Guard flyover from two F-16s based out of the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth.

(credit: CBS)

So how do flyovers come together? In the video above, Heather Brown caught up with part of the team to answer this Good Question.

