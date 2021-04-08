MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a stove caught fire in a south Minneapolis apartment building.
The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Pleasant Avenue South around 5:20 p.m.
Firefighters entered an apartment on the third floor, where they found a stove ablaze and an unconscious man with visible burns. They were able to extinguish the fire and get the man out of the building and transported to a nearby hospital.
The apartment is uninhabitable, the department said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
