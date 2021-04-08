MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a driver survived a crash Thursday night just south of downtown Minneapolis on Interstate 35W.
The driver smashed into a guardrail at about 9:45 p.m. on the interstate near Chicago Avenue. They were taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.
The state patrol is investigating.
