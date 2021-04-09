MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington Police say they have a man in custody after he fled a traffic stop in Bloomington Friday morning.
According to police, a driver was pulled over at about 11:30 a.m. near American Boulevard and Chicago Avenue. Officers say he fled on foot.
Police said he then climbed onto the roof of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center and Success Academy, causing the organizations to go into lockdown mode.
The driver initially refused to surrender, but was ultimately taken into custody.
Police say there’s no threat to the community, and they don’t believe the man had any affiliation with the building he scaled.
He was not identified by name.
