By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The Eden Prairie Police Department is looking for 54-year-old Suzanne Merkl, of Minneapolis. Investigators say she was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Thursday walking from her place of work in Preserve Village shopping mall and along Hennepin Town Road.

Merkl was wearing denim jeans, a short-sleeved dark shirt and a black smock.

Anyone with information on Merkl’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 952-949-6200.