MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say an 11-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her leg inside her residence in what police believe to be an accidental shooting.
According to police, the incident occurred just after midnight Friday on the 600 block of Case Avenue. There, police responded to the report of someone shot. Upon arrival, the girl was found with the gunshot wound, which was later found to be non-life threatening. She was taken to the hospital.READ MORE: White Bear Lake High School Students Walk Out After Students Receive Racist Messages
Officers at the scene noticed a bullet hole inside the ceiling directly over where the victim was sitting. The victim’s mother said the shooting happened inside her adult son’s bedroom, and that he had a friend over. After the shot rang out, the friend ran downstairs and fled the scene.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Should You Expect A Fourth Relief Payment?
The suspect, identified as a 20-year-old man, later turned himself into St. Paul police headquarters. Police said he also turned in the firearm, which was stolen. He was booked into custody for pending charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a permit and receiving stolen property.MORE NEWS: Derek Chauvin Trial, April 9 Live Updates: Hennepin Co. Medical Examiner Dr. Baker Takes The Stand
Police say they believe the shooting to be accidental and that the suspect did not intend to harm the victim.
More On WCCO.com:
- WCCO.com Full Coverage: The Trial Of Derek Chauvin
- How Do Flyovers Come Together? (Good Question)
- Lose Or Damage Your COVID Vaccine Card? Here’s What To Do
- Clarifying COVID: How Are COVID-19 Community Coordinators Tackling Language Barriers?
- 10,000 Minnesota Twins Fans Fill Target Field For Unprecedented Home Opener