Minneapolis (WCCO) – University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson, whose contract is subject to Board of Regents approval, announced two additions to his staff today in assistant coaches Dave Thorson and Jason Kemp.
"These are two exceptional coaches who have strong connections to Minnesota, the Midwest and unique pockets throughout the country. They are outstanding men who care deeply about student-athlete success on and off the court, and they will be tremendous ambassadors for our program, department and University," said Johnson.
Thorson was previously a Minnesota assistant coach from 1990-94 and then coached DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis for 23 years.
At DeLaSalle, Thorson guided his teams to nine state championships, which included six consecutive and an overall record of 527-130.
Thorson, who coached Johnson at DeLaSalle, began his career as an assistant at South Dakota in 1989. He spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Colorado State after previously serving as an assistant at Drake for one season.
Kemp is a Madison, Wis., native, who returns to the state of Minnesota after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at William & Mary. He helped lead William & Mary to a 21-11 mark in 2019-20.
Kemp is a Madison, Wis., native, who returns to the state of Minnesota after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at William & Mary. He helped lead William & Mary to a 21-11 mark in 2019-20.

Prior to his time in Virginia, Kemp found success as an assistant at Ohio, Toledo and North Dakota State. He has nearly 15 years of Division I experience as an assistant coach and started his career at Minnesota State University Moorhead where he spent the 2004-05 season.
Kemp has recruited and mentored four league players of the year and eight all-conference first-team selections.