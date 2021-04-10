CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A girl who challenged a Pittsburgh Police officer to a foot race had no clue she was up against a former Pitt football player.

Police shared a video on social media Friday of the race.

They say during a community walk in Sheraden, a young girl challenged Officer Aundre Wright to a foot race.

What police say she didn’t know was that Officer Wright is a former Pitt football player.