MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright, who was shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop Sunday, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner.
The examiner’s report classifies Wright’s death as a homicide and notes that he died shortly before 2:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Kathrene Drive.
In body camera footage released Monday, Wright is seen exiting his vehicle after a request from police. As an officer tried to handcuff him, he slipped away and re-entered his driver’s seat, the video shows.
The officer who shot him can be heard yelling “Taser” while pointing her gun at Wright. After firing the gun, she said, “Holy s**t, I just shot him.”
The officer has been placed on administrative leave and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Wright’s death.
The incident resulted in clashes between protesters and police Sunday night. Looting and unrest also spilled into Minneapolis. Curfews are in effect Monday night in Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey and Dakota counties.