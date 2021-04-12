MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The scheduled Monday matchup of the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox has been postponed following the officer-involved shooting death of Daunte Wright. A short time later, the Minnesota Wild said they too would be postponing their Monday match against the St. Louis Blues.

This comes as tensions are raised once again after a police-involved fatal shooting. On Sunday afternoon, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed in a traffic stop in the Brooklyn Center area.

Unrest followed the shooting, with some looting and property damage reported.

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game,” the league said in a statement. “The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials. Information regarding the rescheduling of today’s game, and corresponding ticket details, will be released in the near future. The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.”

The Wild also extended their “deepest condolences” to Wright’s family and friends.

The NBA announced that “in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday,” the Timberwolves’ game against the Brooklyn Nets at Target Center is postponed.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time,” the NBA’s statement said.

“Yesterday’s tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning,” the Wolves said in a statement. “Information regarding the rescheduling of tonight’s game and ticket details will be released in the near future. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.”

Meanwhile, the Minnesota United FC has decided to postpone the virtual 2021 season kickoff event that was originally scheduled for Monday night.

“Our hearts go out to Daunte Wright’s family, friends and everyone who’s hurting,” the club tweeted.