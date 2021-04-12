MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A decision on potential prosecution in the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright will come from the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced that his counterpart in Washington County will be taking over the case going forward in accordance with a new policy put in place last year.

“I would like to start by offering my sincerest sympathy and prayers to the family of Daunte Wright during this heartbreaking time,” Freeman said in a statement.

Freeman said the new procedure was put in place “to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest in handling such cases.”

According to Freeman, a charging decision will be made by the Washington County attorney after the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completes its investigation.

A Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon. Body camera footage released Monday showed Wright exit his vehicle and, after police attempted to handcuff him, re-entering the driver’s seat.

The officer who shot Wright, who has not yet been identified but was described by Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon as a “very senior officer,” can be seen pulling out her gun and pointing it at Wright while shouting “Taser.”

After shooting Wright, the officer said, “Holy s**t, I just shot him.” The officer has been placed on leave.

Gannon said she deserves due process, but also said, “I think we can look at the video and ascertain whether she’ll be returning.”

Wright’s death, which occurred just miles from where George Floyd died, resulted in clashes between protesters and police. Looting and unrest also spilled into Minneapolis.